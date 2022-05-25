Fan episode: Deandre Ayton or Zach LaVine? Which player do fans want to see the team target? | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes back San Antonio Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, for another fan episode.
Today, Danny tells us why the fanbase lashed out at the new team's alternate logos as well as gives us the scoop on which free agent Spurs fans want to see the team chase - Deandre Ayton or Zach LaVine?
RELATED: Should the Spurs chase free agent Zach LaVine? NBA Draft prospects update | Locked On Spurs
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/ZSgzif7M9Xc
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5