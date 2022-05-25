x
Locked On Spurs

Fan episode: Deandre Ayton or Zach LaVine? Which player do fans want to see the team target? | Locked On Spurs

Both LaVine and Ayton have been rumored to be in the mix for the pair of free agents.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes back San Antonio Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, for another fan episode.

Today, Danny tells us why the fanbase lashed out at the new team's alternate logos as well as gives us the scoop on which free agent Spurs fans want to see the team chase - Deandre Ayton or Zach LaVine?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

