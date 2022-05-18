Las Vegas oddsmaker places Spurs among favorites to land Suns' Ayton

The Spurs could make a run at the Suns free agent this offseason.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' offseason is well underway and is inching closer to the 2022 NBA Draft and free agency.

Among possible Spurs' free agent targets could be Suns' Deandre Ayton.

There is much speculation the Suns center could be on the move and San Antonio is thought of as a potential landing spot considering the cap space the team has to play with at more than $30.5 million.

Las Vegas oddsmaker, BetOnline, recently released their early odds on the Spurs chances at signing Ayton and the odds are solid.

According to BetOnline, the Spurs have the third best odds Ayton joins the team behind the Pistons and Magic.

. @betonline_ag odds at D. Ayton teaming up w/ the Spurs next season set at 3/1. Only trail Pistons and Magic. #porvida #RallyTheValley #nba75 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) May 17, 2022

Ayton would certainly address their need for size and he fits their current rebuild timeline.

He is still young (23 years old), four years NBA experience, and is one of the better centers in the league.

He averaged 17.2 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, and shot 63-percent in 58 games played for Phoenix last season.

However, there was an incident with the Suns in the 2022 postseason where he was benched in Game 7 versus Dallas leading coach Monty Williams to say it is an "internal issue."

San Antonio also holds the ninth spot in the 2022 NBA Draft and could address their need for size but Ayton would be ready-made for the Spurs next season and could fit in seamlessly with their young core.