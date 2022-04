Should the Spurs target LaVine in the offseason?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Jack Thompson to ask if the Spurs should target Chicago Bulls' soon-to-be free agent Zach LaVine, as well as give an update on NBA Draft prospects.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.