Report: Spurs' Peter J. Holt exploring possible purchase of Mexican soccer club, Querétaro F.C.

According to a report, Holt is among several rumored potential buyers of the Mexican soccer team.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from Sportico, San Antonio Spurs owner, Peter J. Holt, is among possible buyers of the Mexican soccer club, Querétaro F.C., of Liga MX.

The report says that Holt's exploration and possible investment in the soccer club is separate and apart from Spurs, Sports, and Entertainment (SS&E).

In addition, Spurs' CEO, RC Buford, is reportedly also among the possible ownership group of the team.

If the report is true, then it lines up with the aim of SS&E looking to expand the Spurs brand outside of San Antonio. Holt possibly owning a team in Mexico will certainly help in this effort.

Recently, the Spurs requested and were granted permission by the Bexar County Commissioners Court (4-1 vote) to play four games away from the AT&T Center. One of the proposed cities the team will play in next city will be Mexico City.

SS&E does own the USL soccer team San Antonio FC and has played multiple exhibitions against Liga MX clubs.

Also according to the report, the current ownership, Grupo Caliente, has until the end of the year to find a buyer, or Liga MX will assume control of the sale process.

There are reported Mexico-based groups interested in bidding for the team as well as other undisclosed bidders.

It should be noted that Querétaro F.C. was fined $70,000 by Liga MX and some of its fans were banned due to a brawl in the team soccer stadium in March. The current team management was banned from the league for five years.