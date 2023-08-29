Popular San Antonio coffee spot teams up with UTSA's Frank Harris for a new signature drink and to help the community

UTSA's Frank Harris inspires a new drink at Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee while helping the local community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The next time you drive over to San Antonio's popular coffee spot Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee and want to support UTSA football just ask for the "Sub-0."

But what is the "Sub-0"?

Well, it is the latest signature drink inspired by UTSA's star play, Frank Harris, only at Mudslingers.

"We came up with a plan for Frank to have his own signature drink named after his number and Twitter handle: Sub-0. Frank was kind enough to stop by the shop for a taste test of some of our off-menu drinks," said Muslingers owner Thomas Andrews.

How this all started was off a Mudslinger's post on X (formerly Twitter) that tried to lure ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills back to the Alamo City with a promise of free coffee for life.

Harris saw the offer made for Mills and asked why he didn't get a similar offer.

"Back in June, I half-joked on X that we'd offer lifetime coffee to Patty Mills if he came back to the Spurs. Frank Harris sent me a message wanting to why Mudslingers didn't recruit him back to San Antonio when he was deciding," said Andrews. "It blew my mind that this marquee athlete and inspiration for San Antonio even knew we existed."

Heads up, #SanAntonio ... @mudslingerstx has partnered with @UTSAFTBL own Frank Harris to support student athletes with 210 Inspired. A new drink named the Sub-Zero Cookie Butter Breve is available now and Inspired by Harris! It's bold espresso, cookie butter syrup, and breve… — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) August 28, 2023

The new "Sub-0" drink is a blended cookie butter latte topped with whipped cream and blue and orange sprinkles inspired by UTSA colors.

And it only gets better.

Mudslingers will donate $2000 to 210 Inspired (which supports student-athletes while connecting them with local charities to enhance their leadership while supporting the community) over the course of the year, and they'll donate 100% of sales of Frank's Sub-Zero drink every Game Day of the 2023 season.

"In addition, we'll donate the sales of 'Sub-0' drinks to 210 Inspired every game day for the 2023-2024 football season," he said.

As for on-the-field action, Harris announced he would return to UTSA which brought smiles to all of San Antonio.

In the 2022 season, completed 328-of-471 pass attempts for 4,063 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for 602 yards and was named the Conference USA most valuable player and first-team all-conference.

"Frank has been an incredible success while overcoming serious obstacles, and it was a no-brainer to develop this collaboration," said Andrews. "We understand how much work these student-athletes put in outside of pursuing higher education, and we'd love to support them as much as possible."

"We look forward to cheering on Frank and the Roadrunners all season long."

You can grab the new "Sub-0" drink and all the other unique drinks like the "OGOJ" and the new Spurs' Victor Wembanyama-inspired drink, "The Alien," at Mudslingers located at 2404 Thousand Oaks Blvd, 78232. Their hours are 6:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M., Mon.-Fri.