Is Frank Harris the best college football player in Texas? ESPN thinks so.

Harris holds more than 30 team records including career passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is bringing high expectations and national attention into his final year under center for the Roadrunners; he's now landed on ESPN's list for College Football's Top 100 Players of 2023 list, released earlier this week.

The UTSA senior came in at No. 32 on the list, which praises him as "the most significant player in UTSA's rise to national prominence." It's a sizeable jump from last year, when ESPN ranked him the 57th best player in the country heading into the season.

What's more: Harris is the highest-ranked player in the vast and formidable landscape of Texas college football on ESPN's list. He holds more than 30 team records, including career passing yards (9,356), passing touchdowns (74) and total offense (11,178 yards).

This will be Harris' seventh year on the team; he's playing as a UTSA graduate student and plans to receive his Master of Public Administration degree in Spring of 2023, according to the UTSA website.

Head coach Jeff Traylor's squad is coming off back-to-back Conference USA titles, has won at least 11 games in each of the past two seasons and has emerged as a new Texas football powerhouse during Traylor's tenure. The 'Runners have also appeared in a bowl game for three years running, and only three teams in the country have tallied more wins over the last two seasons.

UTSA is leaping into the American Athletic Conference this season, where the 'Runners have been picked to finish second in a preseason media poll.