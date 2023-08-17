Ex-Spur Devin Brown named to UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class

UTSA Athletics recently unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame Class.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to former San Antonio Spurs and UTSA Basketball guard Devin Brown as he has been named to the UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class.

UTSA Athletics recently unveiled its inaugural Hall of Fame Class featuring Brown and several other notable alumni.

Brown, who is from San Antonian, is a West Campus High School graduate and has his UTSA No. 23 jersey retired.

He helped lead UTSA to the 1999 Southland Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

After his college playing day, he would eventually land with the Spurs in 2002 and from 2003-05.

He won a title with the Spurs in 2005 and also played for the Nuggets, Jazz, Hornets, Warriors, Bulls, and Cavaliers. He was enshrined into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in May 2023.

Brown was honored for his time as a Spur last season during the franchise's 50th Anniversary celebration.

The UTSA Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, and the class will be honored at other events that weekend, including on the field during the football game against East Carolina the following day at the Alamodome.

