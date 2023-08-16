Here's who will be the first inductees in UTSA's Athletics Hall of Fame

They'll be officially enshrined on Oct. 17.

SAN ANTONIO — Four student-athletes, a coach and an administrator will be the first names inducted into the UTSA Athletics Hall of Fame when the honorary club launches this year.

The university's athletics department announced the inaugural class this week, ahead of their official induction during Homecoming celebrations in October. Among the first group of honorees are three former Roadrunner student-athletes who had outsized impact on the field, court or track before going on to play professionally.

Those include UTSA basketball alumnus Devin Brown, one of just two Roadrunners hoopsters to have had his jersey retired, according to a university release. After earning conference Freshman of the Year honors in 1998, Brown anchored a 1999 UTSA squad that won the Southland Conference championship and participated in the NCAA tournament. He still ranks among the top-5 Roadrunners when it comes to career rebounds, free throws, steals and points per game—and went on to play for the Spurs, helping them win the NBA title in 2005.

Marcus Davenport, McKenzie Adams and Tameka Roberts make up the other student-athlete inductees. Davenport was a formidable cog of the Roadrunners football defense in the mid-2010s before embarking on an NFL career. Adams was twice named an All-American while playing for UTSA volleyball from 2011 to 2013, holding school records in several statistical categories. And Roberts racked up the track and field distinctions in the '90s – she won 17 individual or relay conference titles in her UTSA career – while also playing basketball for two seasons.

Also in the 2023 Hall of Fame cohort are two figures who proved instrumental in shaping the athletics identity of the young university. Lynn Hickey served as the university's athletics director from 2000 to 2017, a span of time that saw UTSA introduce women's golf and soccer; be invited to the Western Athletic Conference and Conference USA; and multiple conference titles.

Larry Coker, meanwhile, laid the foundation for a UTSA football program that's become a powerhouse over the last couple years. Under his watch, Roadrunners football set an NCAA modern startup program record with attendance in 2011, according to the university, while notching memorable victories over his time at the helm.

The class will be officially enshrined at an Oct. 27 ceremony.