Election 2022: Here's how to vote in the general election using an absentee ballot

Those who are over 64, sick or jailed are eligible to vote via a mail-in ballot in Texas this year.

SAN ANTONIO — November 8 is right around the corner, and Election Day preparations are in full swing across Bexar County and Texas.

This fall, Lone Star State voters will decide whether to keep Gov. Greg Abbott in office for a third term or flip the state's highest elected position to a Democrat for the first time in nearly three decades.

There's more than one way to cast a ballot, however. If you're already registered (we have a how-to article here if you aren't), you can take advantage of early voting. This year, that period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

Some Texans are also able to skip the lines altogether by submitting a mail-in ballot. To be eligible, you need to meet one of the following requirements:

Be 65 years of age or older on Nov. 8.

Be sick or disabled in such a way that you'll be unable to go to the polls without needing personal assistance or potentially injuring yourself.

Planning to be outside of Bexar County during Election Day and the early voting period.

Be jailed, but still eligible to vote (not a convicted felon).

How to apply for a mail-in ballot

Applications to receive a mail-in ballot for the general election can be found and printed here.

Once completed, applicants should mail or bring the form to the Bexar County Elections Office, located at 1103 South Frio St., Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78207-6328.

This fall, the deadline to submit an application for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.

When is the latest I can turn in my absentee ballot?

Your completed mail-in ballot must be received at the Bexar County Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 if not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 if it has been postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Texas Secretary of State's website's tool to check on the location of your application or completed absentee ballot is here. It's also important to make sure all necessary information is included on the ballot; thousands of Texas mail-in ballots were rejected in this year's primary election for failing to meet stricter identification requirements enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year.

What's on the ballot anyway?

Some major races, on both the local and state levels. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hopes to fend off Beto O'Rourke to secure a third term as the state's top elected official, while Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry are vying to take over as Bexar County Judge when Nelson Wolff retires after two decades in the office.