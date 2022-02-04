Voter Guide 2022 | Everything you need to know about the election in San Antonio and Texas

From voter registration questions to explaining how to cast your vote, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in San Antonio and Texas.

We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:

On a more local level, the Bexar County judge race is a free-for-all after Nelson Wolff announced he wouldn't seek re-election this year. That means someone else will fill the role a year from now for the first time since 2000.

For Texans, the headlining campaign this year is that for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott is vying to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite it ending in defeat.

Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

First things first: You should find out whether you already registered to vote. While the deadline has passed for Texans to register to cast a ballot in this year's general election, many people in the state may not be sure about where they stand. Check to see whether you're already a Texas voter by clicking or tapping here.

For the 2022 primary election, the deadline to apply to submit a ballot by mail is Feb. 18; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.

Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to prepare for the general election in Texas:

How to cast your vote :

Early voting

More than 30 early-voting locations are being organized across Bexar County for primary day on March 1. For a complete list, click here.

Registered voters in the county will have the chance to submit a primary ballot in-person from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. Here are the times for each day:

Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20: noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21: closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The video below shows how to find early voting locations:

Mail-in voting

Texans have the ability to vote by mail, but must meet at least one of the following criteria:

If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.

If you're sick or disabled (here that means having a sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).

If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.

If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.

Those eligible must fill out this absentee-ballot application, and have it submitted to the Bexar County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 to be able to submit a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary election.

In-person voting

Polling locations and times for primary day will be shared on Bexar County's website closer to March 1.

You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot.

Here's a list that shows you all of the acceptable ID forms.

Is my voter registration information public?