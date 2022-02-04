Voter Guide 2022 | Everything you need to know about the election in San Antonio and Texas
From voter registration questions to explaining how to cast your vote, here's the latest information about the upcoming election in San Antonio and Texas.
Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.
For Texans, the headlining campaign this year is that for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott is vying to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite it ending in defeat.
On a more local level, the Bexar County judge race is a free-for-all after Nelson Wolff announced he wouldn't seek re-election this year. That means someone else will fill the role a year from now for the first time since 2000.
We're presenting this voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:
- How to register to vote.
- Key dates for the November 3 election.
- How to cast your vote in the election.
- Learning about candidates.
- Tracking elections results.
How to register to vote:
First things first: You should find out whether you already registered to vote. While the deadline has passed for Texans to register to cast a ballot in this year's general election, many people in the state may not be sure about where they stand. Check to see whether you're already a Texas voter by clicking or tapping here.
Key election dates:
Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to prepare for the general election in Texas:
- Monday, Jan. 31: Last day to register to vote in primary election.
- Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 25: Early voting for primary election.
- Tuesday, March 1: Primary election.
- Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20: Early voting for primary election runoff.
- Tuesday, May 24: Primary election runoff.
- Tuesday, Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote in general election.
- Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4: Early voting for general election.
- Tuesday, Nov. 8: General election.
For the 2022 primary election, the deadline to apply to submit a ballot by mail is Feb. 18; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.
How to cast your vote:
Early voting
More than 30 early-voting locations are being organized across Bexar County for primary day on March 1. For a complete list, click here.
Registered voters in the county will have the chance to submit a primary ballot in-person from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. Here are the times for each day:
- Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 19: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 20: noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 21: closed.
- Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The video below shows how to find early voting locations:
Mail-in voting
Texans have the ability to vote by mail, but must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.
- If you're sick or disabled (here that means having a sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).
- If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.
- If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.
Those eligible must fill out this absentee-ballot application, and have it submitted to the Bexar County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 to be able to submit a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary election.
In-person voting
Polling locations and times for primary day will be shared on Bexar County's website closer to March 1.
You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot.
Here's a list that shows you all of the acceptable ID forms.
Is my voter registration information public?
Voter privacy rules vary by state. In Texas, if you are registered to vote, your name, address, precinct you live in and registration number is public record. But your birthday or social security number is kept confidential. The Texas secretary of state allows certain individuals to keep their information confidential, including law enforcement, judges and some crime victims.
Who's on the ballot?:
Bexar County residents will have several races to chime in on during the primary election, including who will represent their party in this year's campaigns for governor and county judge.
Meanwhile, the contest for U.S. House District 20 is already set, as Republican Kyle Sinclair and Democratic incumbent Joaquin Castro are the only candidates in their respective parties.
Below is a sampling of the races. To get a head start on researching candidates, here is the sample ballot for registered Democratic voters and here is the sample ballot for registered Republican voters.
Republican ballot
Governor
- Danny Harrison
- Don Huffines
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Greg Abbott
- Rick Perry
- Chad Prather
- Paul Belew
- Allen B. West
Lieutenant Governor
- Aaron Sorrells
- Dan Patrick
- Daniel Miller
- Todd M. Bullis
- Trayce Bradford
- Zach Vance
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- Eva Guzman
- Louie Gohmert
- George P. Bush
U.S. Representative, District 20
- Kyle Sinclair
U.S. Representative, District 21
- Robert Lowry
- Chip Roy
- Michael Alexander French
- Dana Zavorka
U.S. Representative, District 23
- Alma Arredondo-Lynch
- Tony Gonzales
- Alia Garcia
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Cassy Garcia
- Sandra Whitten
- Steven Fowler
- Rolando Rodriguez
- Ed Cabrera
- Willie Vasquez Ng
- Eric Hohman
U.S. Representative, District 35
- Dan McQueen
- Marilyn Jackson
- Alejandro Ledezma
- Dan Sawatzki
- Sam Montoya
- Jenai Aragona
- Asa George Kent Palagi
- Michael Rodriguez
- Jennifer Sundt
- Bill Condict
County Judge
- Trish DeBerry
- Nathan Buchanan
County Clerk
- Rose Farias
- Richard A. Gold
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Larry Ricketts
Democratic ballot
Governor
- Rich Wakeland
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
- Beto O'Rourke
- Joy Diaz
- Michael Cooper
Lieutenant Governor
- Michelle Beckley
- Mike Collier
- Carla Brailey
Attorney General
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Mike Fields
- Joe Jaworski
- S. "TBone" Raynor
- Lee Merritt
U.S. Representative, District 20
- Joaquin Castro
U.S. Representative, District 21
- Coy Gee Branscum II
- Claudia Andreana Zapata
- Cherif Gacis
- David Anderson Jr.
- Scott William Sturm
- Ricardo Villarreal
U.S. Representative, District 23
- John Lira
- Priscilla Golden
U.S. Representative, District 28
- Jessica Cisneros
- Tannya Judith Benavides
- Henry Cuellar
U.S. Representative, District 35
- Greg Casar
- Carla-Joy Sisco
- Rebecca Viagran
- Eddie Rodriguez
County Judge
- Gerardo (Gerard) Ponce
- Ina Minjarez
- Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
- Peter Sakai
County Clerk
- Lucy Adame-Clark
- Rachel Garcia Cavazos
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Justin Rodriguez
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Tommy Calvert
Tracking election results:
