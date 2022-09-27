Election 2022: Here's how to register to vote in Bexar County

The deadline to register is right around the corner. Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — The Nov. 8 general election is just a few weeks away, with means the deadline to register to vote is just around the corner.

In Texas, the deadline to register is Oct. 11, 2022. It's simple: If you aren't registered, you can't make your voice heard this fall.

Checking your status

First things first: If you're not sure about your registration status, you can check using simple identification information at this portal. (The page also allows you to track where your mail-in ballot is, if you're eligible to vote that way.)

Those who live in San Antonio must register to vote through Bexar County. There are some eligibility requirements, including:

You must be a U.S. citizen.

You must be a Bexar County resident.

You must be at least 18 years old (or at least 17 years and 10 months old at the time of registration).

You can't be a convicted felon who is still serving time on a prison sentence.

You can't be declared a mentally incapacitated individual by law.

If you've recently moved to elsewhere within Bexar County, you must update your information through the Texas Secretary of State here. Former residents who moved to another county must re-register in their new counties.

Filling out an application

You can fill out your voter registration application today online here, after answering some eligibility questions. Officials stress that your information needs to be written clearly.

You also can call local elections officials at (210)335-8683 to request that an application be sent to you, or you can find an application at local libraries or government offices.

Returning your application

Your application should be brought or mailed to the Bexar County registration office, located at 1103 South Frio, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78207. If you decide to return your voter registration application by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 9 (30 days before Election Day).

You'll receive a voter registration card once your application has been processed; you'll need that when you go to the polls to vote.

If you have lost yours, you can visit the "Card Replacement" option on the Texas Secretary of State's website to request a new one. Fill out that application, then mail or bring it to the Bexar County voter registration office.

What's on the ballot anyway?

Some major races, on both the local and state levels. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hopes to fend off Beto O'Rourke to secure a third term as the state's top elected official, while Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish DeBerry are vying to take over as Bexar County Judge when Nelson Wolff retires after two decades in the office.