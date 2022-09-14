'We're knee deep' | Bexar County Elections department shares preparations for November midterms

The Bexar County elections administrator spoke about the preparations for the November elections, where races from governor to county judge are on the ballot.

SAN ANTONIO — In less than two months, voters will hit the polls in a big midterm election.

Right now, 1,219,000 registered voters in Bexar County could help decide races from governor to county judge. On Wednesday, the county elections office shared how it's preparing for a larger turnout.

With reproductive rights and school safety on many minds following the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Robb Elementary shooting, people want their voices to be heard.

“This is an unusual general election cycle. There’s a lot of emotion out there, a lot of activity, so we’re going to see if that will translate through Election Day,” Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen doesn’t expect presidential level turnout, but thinks 700,000 Bexar County voters will cast their ballot.

This month, several people packed Bexar County Commissioners' court asking to keep more than 300 polling sites open countywide.

“That’s a work in progress, I think we’re at about 267 right now,” Callanen said. The court recently approved 51 early voting sites to be open countywide.

Callanen maintains her argument that voting centers, where anyone can vote regardless of which precinct they’re in, are more efficient compared to smaller polling sites.

“We’ve seen sites that have had 25 voters all day. That’s two people an hour, so the efficiencies, the voters are telling us where they want to go,” Callanen said on Wednesday.

Callanen also celebrated the announcement that Northeast ISD will make November 8 a student holiday, amid concerns of voters coming onto campus while class is in session.

Callanen also wants the public to know their vote will be secure in November. “Absolutely, honestly, the integrity of the elections in Bexar County is sound."

Prospective voters have until October 11 to register to vote because of a federal holiday.