SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials on Wednesday afternoon weighed in on Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela's intention to run for county sheriff, confirming that her announcement to do so more than 13 months ahead of the end of her current term means she must resign as constable.

With their announcement that Vela will soon not longer be Precinct 2 constable, county officials also unveiled a timeline for appointing a temporary successor, culminating in the Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting, as of now, on Oct. 2 to interview and select a final candidate.

"She will stay there until we appoint someone and it will be our job to appoint if and when we do it," Judge Nelson Wolff said.

Vela made the announcement on Tuesday, but Dec. 2, 2019 marks the start of her final one year and 30 days in office. However, she said Tuesday she was unfamiliar with the automatic resignation provision in the Texas Constitution, something Wolff confirmed her announcement triggers.

"I've never read it yet," Vela said Tuesday. "I'm not even familiar with it, so I would have to do some reading up on it to answer your questions on that."

RELATED: Did the Precinct 2 Constable just resign?

RELATED: FBI raids Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable's office, second location

RELATED: 'Yes, I am being attacked'; Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela responds to search warrant at her offices

The announcement by county officials comes two days after the FBI and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at Vela's northwest-side office. The warrants, officials said, were in connection with an investigation into Vela. She told KENS 5 on Monday that she is under criminal investigation, but has never been told for what.

"Only thing I have to say is I've been voted by grand constituents and I will continue to serve them," Vela said after Wolff's announcement on Wednesday. "I have a duty to do and we have to return to work here in a bit."