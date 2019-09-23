SAN ANTONIO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed a raid Monday of the Bexar County Precinct 2 office.

The raid took place at the office in the 7700 block of Guilbeau Road on the northwest side early Monday morning.

The FBI said they were executing a search warrant as part of a joint investigation with DPS Texas Rangers.

There is no word yet on what led up to the raid or the nature of the investigation.

Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela spoke to KENS 5 late Monday morning. She said she was not officially notified of the investigation and she believes she is being attacked.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

