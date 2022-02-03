Woman crashes into bus, then pole, near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman crashed into a bus, then a pole in downtown late Wednesday night, police say.
Just before midnight, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at Indianola and East Cesar E Chavez.
A bus driver said a car hit the bus, but didn't damage it. So, he drove down the street to call his supervisor when he noticed the car that hit him had crashed into a pole.
The driver of that car was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said they think the driver may have been having a medical episode.