Woman crashes into bus, then pole, near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman crashed into a bus, then a pole in downtown late Wednesday night, police say.

Just before midnight, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at Indianola and East Cesar E Chavez.

A bus driver said a car hit the bus, but didn't damage it. So, he drove down the street to call his supervisor when he noticed the car that hit him had crashed into a pole.