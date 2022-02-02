Huge fire breaks out on northeast side

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Starcrest Village business complex near Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters fought a huge fire on the northeast side. The San Antonio Fire Department received the call around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire near Starcrest Drive and Northeast Loop 410.

At least 30 fire units responded to the scene at the Starcrest Village business complex. Huge flames and smoke could be seen in the area.

Chief Charles Hood said the mixed-use commercial structure's tile roof made it challenging for firefighters to get the fire out. He said the tiles are heavy and are covering the floor.

There were no injuries reported, Chief Hood said. He said firefighters knocked it out quicker than they anticipated.

Someone reported a loud bang in one of the apartments at the complex. Chief Hood said they are investigating that as well.