Man shot and killed on the east side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot and killed and another man was shot in the foot on the east side of San Antonio early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m. on East Houston Street, near the intersection with W.W. White Road.

Police said two vehicles met up at the parking lot of the Houston Street Townhomes for a sale of some type. Shots were fired at some point and the driver of a sedan took off from the area.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. They found another man with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Both men were reportedly in their early 20's.

The man who was shot in the foot was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be questioned by police.