Fight between neighbors leads to shootout south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two neighbors lead to a shootout where both men are critically injured, police said.

Tuesday night, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting on Mercedes Street just before 10 p.m. They said two men who live across the street from each other got into an argument and started shooting.

When neighbors went outside, both of the men were found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.