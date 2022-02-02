x
Fight between neighbors leads to shootout south of downtown

Two men are seriously injured after a shooting following an argument on Mercedes street, which is just south of downtown, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two neighbors lead to a shootout where both men are critically injured, police said.

Tuesday night, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting on Mercedes Street just before 10 p.m. They said two men who live across the street from each other got into an argument and started shooting.

When neighbors went outside, both of the men were found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say both of the men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said they are currently trying to get more information about what led up to the shooting. 

