Crash leaves two people injured on the city's east side

One of the drivers drove into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are seriously injured a crash Tuesday night, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at East Commerce and Grimes just after 9 p.m. 

When police arrived, they said they found two people heavily damaged cars resulting in the serious injuries of two people. 

Police said a white car drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a black car head on. They said they're not sure why that driver drove into oncoming traffic, but they suspecting it could be a DWI although they aren't certain. 

Two people from the white car were taken to the hospital, the driver in critical condition and the passenger in stable condition. 

