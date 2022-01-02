Balcones Heights apartment units experience 26-day gas outage after leak

KENS 5 shares one tenant's quest to get answers after her unit and several others at the Sol Apartments did not have gas for nearly four weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — A gas leak at a Balcones Heights apartment complex left some without heat for weeks.

One tenant’s persistence in trying to get answers from apartment management may be paying off.

Along the I-10 frontage road in Balcones Heights is the Sol Apartments.

Tammy Massey has lived at the complex for two years, but the past month was stressful to her and her husband.

“On January 6th they had a gas leak. Actually, that evening I ended up going to the hospital over it,” Massey said she was released from the hospital after a 12-hour visit that day.

She says for the past 26 days, 29 units at the complex, including hers, have no gas.

“I know that some of the neighbors have been going other places to cook food and they bring it back to the other neighbors. We’re all trying to help each other because it’s not fair,” Massey said.

Massey tried to help other tenants who were affected by printing flyers on the doors with contact information for several resources, including the city of Balcones Heights on who can help, but she claims management took them down.

KENS5 asked apartment management for a comment but we were asked to leave and contact the property owners.

“I actually love my apartment and love my neighbors, so to be in this type of situation and not be heard, it’s a constant battle,” Massey said.

A battle that could be over soon.

The city of Balcones Heights tells KENS 5 that CPS Energy was waiting on repairs to be done.

The city says a final inspection is scheduled and the utility will turn the gas back on Wednesday.

Massey hopes she and others don’t have to go through this again.

“Just trying to help people to be able to help themselves because nobody deserves to be frozen to death in two days,” Massey said.