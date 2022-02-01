Man in critical condition after suspected road rage shooting

Officers were called out to the area of Highway 90 and Highway 151 for a report of a traffic accident around 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are investigating after a traffic accident and shooting on the west side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of Highway 90 and Highway 151 for a report of a traffic accident around 10 a.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. An investigation at the scene indicated there may have been a disturbance between the complainant and another vehicle.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet and police are still investigating.