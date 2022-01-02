Officer suffers minor injuries after being hit from behind

She was hit while sitting in her car as she blocked traffic on US Highway 281. Investigators said it was an accident and the driver will not face charges.

SAN ANTONIO — An officer who was working a crash early Tuesday morning suffered minor injuries after she was hit while sitting in her car as she blocked traffic. Police said it was an accident and the driver will not face charges.

The San Antonio Police Department officer had been called out to a crash around 3:45 a.m. on US Highway 281 at Hildebrand Avenue, police said. At some point closer to 5 a.m., the officer was hit from behind.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated, authorities said.

Her injuries are said to be minor, mainly to the officer's knee, but she is getting a full evaluation.