Man's body found in creek on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead Tuesday morning near a park on the west side – and police are treating the case as a suspicious death. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the body was found in the creek bed in the 1100 block of North Trinity Street.

So far, the victim has been identified as a Hispanic man, but his age has not been determined. SAPD said if anyone has seen anything suspicious in the area over the last few days to contact their Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.