Two bodies found in abandoned oil tanker Guadalupe County

A TxDOT worker made the gruesome discovery of one body on Monday afternoon near Seguin. When authorities showed up to investigate, they found the second one.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — A transportation worker made a gruesome discovery Monday afternoon, Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The TxDOT worker found a body inside an abandoned oil tanker trailer, according to GCSO.

When investigators arrived at the scene, located at 8900 block of Highway 90, they found a second body. Both of the victims are unidentified males, authorities said. They were found just before 4 p.m. outside Seguin's northeast side.

"With the assistance of the Seguin Fire Department, crews were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies of the two unidentified males," Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said in a news release posted to Facebook.

Press Release 1/25/2022

Posted by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for new details.

   

