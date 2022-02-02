Couch fire spreads through building leaving an estimated $15,000 in damage

Officials said the couch fire spread to the ceiling causing problems on the second floor.

SAN ANTONIO — A structure endured an estimated $15,000 in damage overnight after a fire that started from a couch, officials say.

Just after 11:30, the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the fire located in the 900 block of W Houston. When fire fighters arrived, there was smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to have started on a couch on the first floor and then spread to the ceiling. Fire crews were able to effectively put the fire out on the second floor.