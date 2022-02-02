Couch fire spreads through building leaving an estimated $15,000 in damage

SAN ANTONIO — A structure endured an estimated $15,000 in damage overnight after a fire that started from a couch, officials say.
Just after 11:30, the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the fire located in the 900 block of W Houston. When fire fighters arrived, there was smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
Fire officials said the fire appeared to have started on a couch on the first floor and then spread to the ceiling. Fire crews were able to effectively put the fire out on the second floor.
It is estimated that the fire costs about $15,000 in damage, SAFD said.