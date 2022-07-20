Woman found dead outside west-San Antonio home, sparking investigation

Police officials said the woman had some type of wound, but didn't specify right away.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking the public for help after the body of a dead woman was discovered on the west side Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 2400 block of San Luis. When they arrived, officials said, they found the unidentified woman in the driveway.

Police said she had some kind of wound, but didn't specify was type of injury it was.

JUST IN: A woman’s dead body was found off San Luis in the driveway of an abandoned home. Someone called police today after they saw her. PD says she was dumped there and suspects ran off @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/2ZVfBNoFV9 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaNeavesTV) July 20, 2022

No suspects have been detained or identified at this time.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call SAPD homicide.

