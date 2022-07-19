Two stabbed near Shops at Rivercenter, officials said

The victim in her 70s was stabbed in the restroom, officials said. She is now in the hospital in critical conditon.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities were on scene Tuesday at the Shops at Rivercenter where two people were stabbed.

Just before 11 a.m., San Antonio police responded to the 800 block of East Commerce Street for a stabbing.

Officials said the victim who's a woman in her 70s, was using the bathroom when she got into an altercation with another woman.

At some point during altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and began to stab the victim, police said. The victim's family found out what was happening and a relative of the victim went to help. Police say that relative pulled out something and started to stab the suspect.

The suspect then fled location but collapsed and was taken into police custody. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened.