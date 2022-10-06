One man dead, another injured following stabbing near bar

Officials say two men pulled up to the bar when they were stabbed and knocked out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another man was left injured following a stabbing near a northside bar Friday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 for a stabbing.

Officials say two men were attacked by another group of men outside of the bar. One of the men was stabbed in the stomach and died. The other one was knocked unconscious.