Late night arguments leads to argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A late night argument lead to one man being stabbed Sunday night, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of Grant Ave for a reported cutting.

Police say two men got into an argument and at some point, one of them was stabbed in the neck. Witnesses said they heard arguing then glass breaking. A short time later, the victim came outside and was heavily bleeding.