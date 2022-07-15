Man accused of stabbing SAPD officer; charged with attempted capital murder

Police said an SAPD officer arrived for a call of a man assaulting his girlfriend.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is facing serious charges after stabbing a police officer responding to a domestic violence call Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Medical Drive.

Police said an SAPD officer arrived for a call of a man assaulting his girlfriend. The call was to stand by to pick up property and report the assault, which happened two hours earlier.

During the call, the boyfriend and girlfriend began arguing and the officer attempted to break up the argument. That is when police say the man stabbed the officer in the left side of his neck.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable/good condition. The suspect was also injured but refused treatment at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Christopher Joshua Perry. He faces a charge of Attemped Capital Murder.