Bexar County Medical Examiner says they have repatriated all but two of the deceased victims in 18-wheeler deaths

Bexar County’s Chief Medical Officer discussed the resources used to respond to the scene where more than 50 migrants died from being in a tractor trailer.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday morning, Bexar County’s Chief Medical Examiner reflected on the work done in response to a tragedy on the southwest side.

On June 27, dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor trailer off Quintana Road. Doctor Kimberly Molina described the timeline of events and the resources used to respond to the tragedy.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores for Pct. 1 started off by reading each of the 53 victims’ names. 40 males and 13 females died, with ages ranging from 13 to 55 years old.

On top of an already overwhelming caseload due to the pandemic and an increased number of homicides, Dr. Molina says she and seven other staff members worked through the night processing the scene on Quintana Road.

“This momentous feat was accomplished by our morgue, investigations, and physicians staff all working extra hours and calling the assistance of two locums physicians, two physicians from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and one examiner from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Dr. Molina told commissioners.

More than two weeks later, Dr. Molina said all but two of the deceased victims were repatriated with their home countries “with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Dr. Molina described the difficulty in identifying the victims because they are foreign citizens. She says she couldn’t thank the Mexican, Guatemalan and Honduran consulates enough for their work.

“It made the situation as seamless as could be. The release of the individuals, that’s due to the consulate procedures and the families. So, the two we have left, I anticipate they’ll be released from our care soon,” Dr. Molina said.

After responding to two mass casualty events including the Robb Elementary School shooting and the migrant smuggling case, Dr. Molina says it highlights the need for additional staff.

Currently the Medical Examiner has an office with 61 staff, but Dr. Molina says they cannot sustain an “unprecedented” increase in caseloads due to the pandemic and homicides.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will soon be moving into a new office where the Bexar County Crime Lab is currently located. The crime lab will be moving to a different location within the year, according to county staff.