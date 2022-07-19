Bexar County Sheriff deputy arrested for domestic violence, department says

Leroy Martinez was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the BCSO Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Homicide Unit.

SAN ANTONIO — A 25-year-old Bexar County Sheriff’s corporal was arrested for domestic violence, BCSO said.

"Martinez was arrested for domestic violence for an incident that stemmed from this past weekend where he is accused of choking a female victim, restricting her airway," authorities said.

Martinez has been with BCSO for four years and is assigned to the Detention Bureau. He has been served termination paperwork and is on unpaid administrative leave.