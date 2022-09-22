San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

If you would like a free tree, the giveaway will start at 9 a.m. while supplies last.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority.

Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home.

TREE GIVE AWAY! Saturday, September 24th at Confluence Park for the 2022 River Symposium, come pick up your young native... Posted by San Antonio River Authority on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

