This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats

SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600 Briggs Ranch.

But, people don't just go there to work on their swing.

"We're not just a golf course; we're also a great family restaurant atmosphere where you can come out, stay late, and it's a safe place for your kids to run around," said Vice President Bo LeHew.

They've been coined as one of the "friendliest spots in Texas," always saying "howdy" in true Lone Star State fashion. And when you're in Texas, you have to be prepared to eat BBQ.

The Brisket Mac Daddy Burger

"I first start off with cooking off the brisket onto our flat top, toasting our buns, putting our macaroni on top, putting a little bit of barbecue sauce on it," said Food & Beverage Director Nesell Espinoza. "We serve tater tots with it."

The Brisket Grilled Cheese

It has sourdough buns with American cheese. We cook our brisket as well too, put some bacon on there, some barbecue sauce," said Espinoza.

The Philly Sliders

But it’s up to you whether you need the fuel before or after golfing.

"People do hear the word 'club' and they hear 'golf,' so [they think] we're just golf and it's exclusive. It's quite the opposite," said LeHew. "When you come out here, you become a part of our family and our customer base. That's the club that you're in."

So, if you want to try these eats, and hit the range, click here for more details about them, like their hours and full menu.

"We love the fact that we're a part of such a great city and that we have such a great facility that accommodates such a wide variety of people," said LeHew. "When they come out here, they become huge advocates and they tell everyone about us."