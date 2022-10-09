Young baker brings realism to kitchen with hyper realistic cakes

Now THESE are some desserts! Natassia Henry spoke to Gabriella Perez, the owner of of Cake and Whatnot.

SAN ANTONIO — A young baker in San Antonio is bringing realism to the cake scene one layer of icing at a time.

Gabriella Perez said she started her business after being interested in art growing up, she decided to go to a crafts store and start working on cakes!

"I actually grew up watching Cake Boss with my dad a lot of the time, and I always had an artistic ability growing up. I used to draw, sculpt and paint --- a lot of that stuff," Perez said.

Once she went to Joanne's and got art supplies, she got to work.

"I got a bunch of baking stuff and I started making cakes from home and coworkers and then I kind of started to get orders," Perez said.

Ever since then, she has grown her business with orders coming in left and right and really enjoys bringing artistic creativity to life.

If you would like to order a cake from her, you can view her business page here.