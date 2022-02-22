Police investigating man found dead in car near the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating after they say a man was found dead in a car from gunshot wounds near the Pearl Tuesday night.
The victim hasn't been identified, and authorities say they don't know where exactly he was shot.
But three young people who said they drove the victim to the area of the Pearl told authorities he was apparently shot somewhere on the east side; officers, however, said they haven't found evidence of gunfire in that area. The trio has been detained for questioning, but no one has been formally charged as of yet.
Tuesday's incident is the latest in a spate of shootings which have unfolded across San Antonio in recent days.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.