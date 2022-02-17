Two teens shot on west side in drive-by shooting, police say

Officers found the two around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Estrella Street and Glendale Avenue, northwest of Highway 151, with multiple gunshot wounds to their legs.

SAN ANTONIO — Two 17-year-olds were shot late Wednesday night on the west side, police said. The boys were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers found the two around 11:30 p.m. near Estrella Street and Glendale Avenue, northwest of Highway 151, with multiple gunshot wounds to their legs.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two boys were walking near Alice Fay Avenue when a car pulled up, then someone opened fire on them.

The two boys ran several yards with gunshot wounds to a home in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue to get help, SAPD said.