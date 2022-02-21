Two people dead following shooting in north San Antonio; police still searching for suspect

Five people are in custody and charges are pending, Chief William McManus says.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city's north side, including an innocent man in his 60s who was watching TV in his home.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus provided details on Monday afternoon. He spoke near West Mariposa Drive and Blanco Road.

Chief McManus said it all began when a suburban circled a gas station. The people inside the vehicle were allegedly going to partake in some sort of transaction.

However, the situation changed when a passenger in the suburban got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand. That's when the shooting began.

That person who was wielding the gun was killed and another person inside the SUV was wounded. A stray bullet hit the innocent man while he was inside his house.

Five people are in custody and charges are pending, Chief McManus says. But, authorities are still searching for another suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities will release a photo of the man captured on surveillance footage if they are unable to locate him.

Chief McManus said he is "outraged" by the situation. "Risky behavior...resulted in the senseless death of a resident in the neighborhood. It is just insane that people have no respect for other peoples' safety," he said.

The people in the suburban were all in their late teens, early 20s, it appears.

Chief McManus said he was trying to contain his emotion. "This is what leads to violence...risky, outrageous behavior with no thought to others lives."

Weapons were also found at the scene.

The news briefing began around 4 p.m. You can watch the full video on our KENS 5 YouTube page here: