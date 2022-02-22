Investigators release forensic sketch of woman who died in 2020 in south San Antonio

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said the person is most likely a woman between the ages of 20 to 40 years.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are hoping a brand new forensic sketch may help identify human remains found on South New Braunfels Avenue back in November 2020.

Visitors to a nursing home noticed the remains in a brushy area behind the facility, and from then until now, nobody has been able to say who died.

They say they believe she was 5'3" to 5'7" in height and she had wavy, brown hair.

Volunteer Frank Trevino searched the area at the time, but he returned to the area on Tuesday, to take another look around after he saw the digital rendition of what the woman may have looked like.

Trevino said when he saw the woman's face, he reached out to one of the families he has been helping search for a missing loved one, but he said some of the clues didn't match up.

Trevino said the heavily wooded area is treacherous. "There's a lot of high grass. It's very thick. There's a lot of holes. There's a lot of debris. It's hard to determine how she ended up here," Trevino said.

Trevino said he is particularly interested in this case because of its close proximity to the home of a convicted serial rapist and killer.

"Johnny Avalos lived probably 1500 to 1700 feet from this one spot," Trevino pointed out, saying Avalos lived just down the street in the middle of the block on Wahrmund Avenue.

"There are areas that are not fenced and you could walk easily in minutes," Trevino said, adding that the isolated area, adjacent to the killer's home, is especially eerie at night.

Details of the Avalos crime spree can be found in an interview from the Bexar County Jail with KENS 5 reporter and anchor Marvin Hurst.

Trevino said "There's a lot of nothing around here. The buildings are far away and there are very few people in the buildings at night."

Trevino said neighbors know Avalos lived nearby and they told police the man frequently took women to his home.

With so little to go on, Trevino said he hopes social media users will share this new sketch around the country.