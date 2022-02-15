Man dies after southeast-side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio Police Department, and authorities are still looking for the person responsible.
The incident occurred in a parking lot at the New Riviera Apartments near Pecan Valley around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say they found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds and a knife nearby. After being taken to a local hospital he died from his injuries, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots but could not see the shooter.
The suspected shooter is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.