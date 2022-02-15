Man dies after southeast-side shooting, police say

Officials say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a knife nearby. He later passed away from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio Police Department, and authorities are still looking for the person responsible.

The incident occurred in a parking lot at the New Riviera Apartments near Pecan Valley around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds and a knife nearby. After being taken to a local hospital he died from his injuries, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots but could not see the shooter.