Two people shot on northwest side, police say

A man and a woman were found shot to death at an apartment complex off Parkdale Street, SAPD Chief William McManus said. The suspect is believed to be their son.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people died in a shooting at an apartment complex on the northwest side, police said. One person, who was seen holding two weapons is in custody, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said from the scene.

The victims are believed to be the suspected shooter's parents, Chief McManus told reporters. A police officer fired at the man with the guns, who is believed to be in his 20s, but the shot(s) "had no effect."

Just now leaving the scene of a double murder at 3800 Parkdale Drive. An officer nearby heard the shots, quickly responded, and arrested the suspect. Motive? Possibly family violence. That’s preliminary at this time. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) February 20, 2022

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday in the Park at Colonnade Apartments in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street near Bluemel Road, west of I-10 and south of Wurzbach Road.

Chief McManus said it appears the shooting could be the result of some sort of family violence incident. The bodies of a man and a woman in their 40s and 50s were found outside along with a number of shell casings on the balcony and on the porch, he said.

When the officer fired at the suspect, he gave up, McManus said.

