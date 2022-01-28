Police still searching for suspect in Army soldier's murder on New Year's Day

Homicide detectives believe that a person, or multiple people in the San Angelo area, may have information about the murder.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for the person who killed Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell.

The incident took place on Jan. 1 in 2021 in the early morning hours on New Year's Day. She was celebrating the holiday with friends at a bar in the 8700 block of Wurzbach.

She was found after officers were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to eastbound IH-10 and West Avenue in reference to a stranded vehicle in the fast lane causing a hazard, the SAPD Public Information Office said in a release.

Officers found a white Dodge Challenger with multiple gunshots to the driver's side door and window. Upon opening the door, the officers found Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The responding officers checked for a pulse, but didn't find one, according to the release.

She was taken to University Hospital San Antonio where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff an hour later.

Now, homicide detectives believe that a person, or multiple people in the San Angelo area, may have information about the murder.

Once again, authorities are asking for the public’s assistance.

There is up to a $30,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Mitchell’s murder.

You can remain anonymous. If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, and reference case SAPD 21-000072.

Video released in July also shows a possible suspect vehicle connected to the incident:

Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, a 68E dental specialist, had been assigned to MEDCoE since August 2019. Before her most recent assignment, Mitchell served at a JBSA dental clinic since October 2017.