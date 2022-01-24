US Marshals task force arrests a suspect in fatal stabbing on Sixth Street

Police said a man was found in an alley with multiple stab wounds.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Downtown Austin over the weekend.

Authorities arrested Donald Paul Carrillo, 24, in the 2200 block of W. William Cannon Drive in Austin in connection to the stabbing death of a man on E. 6th Street. Carrillo was reportedly taken without incident.

The Austin Police Department previously said it was searching for the suspect and requested assistance from the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, according to a release from the task force.

The APD responded to the 400 block of E. Sixth Street around 2:47 a.m. Saturday after reports of a stabbing that had just occurred in the north alley. Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS found a man, later identified by APD as Michael Martin O’Brien, with life-threatening injuries on scene. O'Brien was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:20 a.m.

Based on crime scene processing and witness interviews, police believe an altercation had broken out in the alley where the stabbing occurred. Witnesses saw a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a red baseball cap flee the scene before police arrived.

On Sunday, the Travis County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple stab wounds and the manner homicide.

Carrillo is now in the Travis County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

This is Austin's fourth homicide of 2022.