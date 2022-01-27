Search continues for Sabine County man who didn't show up for his trial, conviction in 2020 murder

The sheriff's office said he did not show up for trial Thursday morning in Sabine County.

SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Sabine County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a Hemphill man who didn't show up for the last day of testimony in his murder trial.

Matthew Edgar was found guilty by a Sabine County jury Thursday afternoon as deputies, officers and state troopers combed the county looking for him.

He was convicted of killing Livye Lewis, 19, in 2020, and is currently being sentenced Friday morning while still on the run.

Edgar, who was free on a $50,000 bond, didn't show up for the third day of his trial Thursday morning in Sabine County according to the sheriff's office.

The Daily News & More, in Hemphill, had reported on Facebook Thursday evening that he may have been spotted in the northern portion of the county but as of Friday morning he has not been caught.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

