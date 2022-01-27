25 in custody after multi-agency drug bust in San Antonio area

Officials say they expect more arrests to be made, but the documents remain unsealed. Those in custody are facing multiple state and federal felonies.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — More than 20 arrests have been made as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug distribution in south-central Texas after a Thursday-morning bust resulted in 15 being taken into custody, while drugs and guns were also found at properties in Hondo and San Antonio.

Officials said 40 pounds of meth, 20 grams of heroin, 11 firearms and $10,000 were seized in the bust, which involved authorities with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Hondo Police, Texas DPS, the Medina County Criminal District Attorney's Office and the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the operation distributed drugs in multiple Texas counties as well as Mexico. Thursday's arrests and seizures were the result of an investigation which began in October of 2020.

“Today is a great day for law enforcement and our communities. It is an example of the collaborative efforts from all agencies involved. Our work does not stop here. We continue to make efforts to continue to improve the quality of life for our communities," interim Hondo Police Chief Lt. Rick Garza is quoted as saying in the release.