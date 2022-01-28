San Antonio Police ask for help from the San Angelo area in 2021 murder

Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell was killed in San Antonio after celebrating the New Year with friends. Police believe someone in San Angelo may have information

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help from San Angelo in connection to a 2021 murder investigation.

According to a release from San Antonio PD, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell was killed Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio.

An investigation by San Antonio homicide detectives shows an individual, or individuals, in the San Angelo area may have information in the murder investigation.

The release said on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on Wurzbach in San Antonio. Sometime after 2 a.m., Mitchell left the bar in her 2019 white Dodge Charger alone. She was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 and had just passed the Vance Jackson exit, when detectives believe someone in a red vehicle opened fire, hitting the driver's side of Mitchell's vehicle.

It's believed Mitchell may have swerved into the red vehicle, causing minor damage and paint transfer. She was shot several times and transported to the hospital where died at approximately 3:21 a.m.

San Antonio homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in the San Angelo area. There is up to a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in Mitchell’s murder.