Video shows possible suspect vehicle connected to Army soldier's murder on New Year's Day

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for the person who killed Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell. Now, authorities have released video of a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident.

Mitchell was murdered on Jan. 1 in the early morning hours on New Year's Day.

She was found after officers were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. to eastbound IH-10 and West Avenue in reference to a stranded vehicle in the fast lane causing a hazard, the SAPD Public Information Office said in a release earlier this year.

Officers found a white Dodge Challenger with multiple gunshots to the driver's side door and window. Upon opening the door, the officers found Mitchell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The responding officers checked for a pulse, but didn't find one, according to the release.

She was taken to University Hospital San Antonio where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff an hour later.

Now, authorities are asking for help in identifying a red vehicle in this video that was posted to their Facebook page:

The vehicle was seen driving behind Mitchell’s vehicle northeast on Wurzbach Road around 2:08 a.m.

If you recognize this vehicle, or have any information on this case, please call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.