Police searching for suspect who shot 18-year-old man in buttocks, arm

Police say the young man was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and began shooting towards him.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a suspect who San Antonio police say shot an 18-year-old who was walking on the sidewalk.

It happened at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night on Woodstone Dr. near I-10 on the north side.

Police say the man was walking on the sidewalk when a silver car pulled up and shots were fired at him, hitting him in the arm and buttocks.

The small silver car was occupied by four men, who sped off immediately after the shooting, according to the victim. Police say the man left a long trail of blood from the front of the complex, all the way to his apartment, where he was able to call for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not say whether the victim knew the suspects in the car, but they are currently searching for them to continue their investigation.

Police are still trying to figure out who was involved and exactly what led up to it.

This is a developing story.

