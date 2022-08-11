SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder

Anyone with information leading to a potential arrest could receive up to $5,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The video above originally aired on April 29, 2022.

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people were killed and a third critically injured in a shooting outside a bar in the Medical Center area on the evening of April 27. The medical examiner later identified the victims as 26-year-old Jasmine Scott and 40-year-old Evan Scott.

Authorities at the time said they couldn't immediately determine a motive.

According to their release, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 dollars for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Anyone can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

---

TRENDING ON KENS5.COM: Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead

TRENDING ON KENS5.COM: Tony Parker went to great lengths to bring home this San Antonio restaurant's pizza

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.