Two killed, another victim critically injured in Medical Center-area shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting outside a bar in the Medical Center area Wednesday night.
The call came in for a shooting in progress in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. Police at the scene said that three victims, two females and one male, were sitting in a car when someone opened fire striking all three. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
An SAPD officer said that they did not have a suspect or a motive at this time, and they were unsure if the killer walked up or shot from a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
