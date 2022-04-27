Two killed, another victim critically injured in Medical Center-area shooting, SAPD says

The call came in for a shooting in progress in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. Police have no suspect or motive at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting outside a bar in the Medical Center area Wednesday night.

The call came in for a shooting in progress in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. Police at the scene said that three victims, two females and one male, were sitting in a car when someone opened fire striking all three. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An SAPD officer said that they did not have a suspect or a motive at this time, and they were unsure if the killer walked up or shot from a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Shooting update SAPD is speaking now about a reported shooting on the northwest side, along Fredericksburg Road. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Wednesday, April 27, 2022